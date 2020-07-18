Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Allstate Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2020 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

ALL stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

