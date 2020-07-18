Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AxoGen, Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AxoGen in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $473.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.