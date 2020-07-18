Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.