Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Raised by Analyst

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

FAF stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,341,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $16,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

