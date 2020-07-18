Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Boosted by Analyst

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

FSK stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $243,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and have sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $460,000.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

