Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Raised by Analyst

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWO. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.06.

Shares of GWO opened at C$24.30 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$18.88 and a one year high of C$35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 17.43 and a quick ratio of 14.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

