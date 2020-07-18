Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOG. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

HOG opened at $28.63 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,340,000 after buying an additional 156,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

