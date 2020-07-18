Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Increased by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,931,000 after acquiring an additional 723,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $79,059,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,629,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after buying an additional 1,021,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after buying an additional 2,747,132 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

