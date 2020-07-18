Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of LIF opened at C$26.74 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

