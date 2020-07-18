Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Increased by Analyst

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LivePerson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

LPSN opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,709 shares of company stock worth $3,497,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

