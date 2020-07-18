Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

