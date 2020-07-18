Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

