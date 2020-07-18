Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Lowered by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.