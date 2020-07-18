Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Raised by Analyst

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for WEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

WEX stock opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in WEX by 334.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 124.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.