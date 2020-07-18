QV Investors Inc. Has $24.26 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

