Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.40 Million

Brokerages expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to report $31.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $84.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $174.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $213.85 million, with estimates ranging from $203.70 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.27. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

