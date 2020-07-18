Raymond James Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.25

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a report on Friday, June 19th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

