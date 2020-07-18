Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $72.81, approximately 23,199 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 793,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,241,000 after buying an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

