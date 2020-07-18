Raymond James Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$5.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.12.

MEG stock opened at C$3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.94.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

