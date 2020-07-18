Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.94.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.2698162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -127.03%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.