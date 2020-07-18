Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROXG opened at C$1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roxgold has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.