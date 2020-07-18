Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGZ. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

Shares of TSE:TGZ opened at C$13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$13.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Teranga Gold will post 0.8879366 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

