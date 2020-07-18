Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,441 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $406,936,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $96,828,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.10.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.