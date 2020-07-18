Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 281 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $724.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.91. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $735.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

