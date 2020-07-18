Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 8,643 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 239.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Garmin stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

