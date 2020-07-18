Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.