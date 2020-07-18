Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 175 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Booking stock opened at $1,732.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,667.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,658.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

