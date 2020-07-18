Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

