Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VDC stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

