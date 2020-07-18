Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

