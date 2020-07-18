Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 38.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 26.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Diageo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $142.50 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

