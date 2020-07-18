Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $5,068,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $350.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.