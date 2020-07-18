Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

