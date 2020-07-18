Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

