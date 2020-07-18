Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,751,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after acquiring an additional 558,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

