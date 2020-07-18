Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TT. TheStreet cut Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen cut Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Trane stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.