Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

GPC stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

