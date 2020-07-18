Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.