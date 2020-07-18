Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.