Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.