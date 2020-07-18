Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,733 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

