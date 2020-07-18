Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 415 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $133.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

