Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

