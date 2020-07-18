Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,325 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

