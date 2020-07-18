Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,401 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

