Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 16,605 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,096,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,682,000 after acquiring an additional 266,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE GE opened at $7.07 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

