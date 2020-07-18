Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,108 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in BCE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

