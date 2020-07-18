Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

