Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

