Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

